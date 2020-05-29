Maranoa MP speaks out on paper closures and job losses

David Littleproud has spoken out about the changes to print media. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has expressed his disappointment at the closure of several mastheads in the region.

The MP called on News Corp to consider the hundreds of staff that will lose their jobs in a month's time when the sites move to digital only, or are cancelled completely.

"I urge News Corp to consider the implications of what these job cuts mean for towns which have been battling severe drought, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Littleproud said.

"Journalists, advertisers - and potentially 40 to 50 staff working at the Warwick print site - have lost their jobs.

"With fewer staff, a digital-only presence and the Balonne Beacon and Surat Basin News to completely cease publication, people are concerned news will no longer be locally covered and produced."

Mr Littleproud also called on the company to take into account the wider demographic who may not have access to online sources, and or are unable to read news digitally.

"The reporting and printing of news is particularly important in servicing the needs of towns from Charleville to Warwick and providing people of all ages with access to what's going on," he said.

"For many of our seniors, printed content is their only way to stay informed with news from their community.

"These publications keep us up to date with happenings in the community, unite residents and support local business growth and development through local advertising.

"It's a disappointing day for media in Maranoa."

Affected News Corp publications in Maranoa include:

• The Stanthorpe Border Post - digital only from June 29,

• Warwick Daily News - digital only from June 29,

• South Burnett Times - digital only from June 29,

• Dalby Herald - digital only from June 29,

• Chinchilla Daily News - digital only from June 29,

• The Western Star - digital only from June 29,

• The Western Times - digital only from June 29,

• Balonne Beacon - to cease publication,

• Surat Basin News - to cease publication.