Channel 7’s Plate of Origin suffered a slow death on TV last night with a three-hour finale, bringing to an end a disappointing season.
TV

Marathon finale brings dud show to an end

by Staff writers
23rd Sep 2020 2:38 PM

Channel 7's cooking show Plate of Origin suffered a slow death on TV last night with a marathon three-hour finale.

Team Greece contestants Dezi and Penny walked away with $100,000 in prize money after defeating Team Vietnam's Thanh and Duncan.

Channel 7 chose to air the final two episodes back to back last night with the show running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The longwinded finale proved to be too much for some of the show's fans who vented on social media that they had given up.

 

 

 

 

 

Although it was heavily promoted by Channel 7, Plate of Origin was a ratings failure for the network.

Less than 700,000 people (five capital cities) tuned in to the cooking show's debut episode at the start of September.

And it only got worse from there, dropping to 510,000 viewers for episode two and 419,000 for episode three.

The woeful ratings prompted TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight to declare "the show is dead" after it had been on air for just one week.

"When you get a drop-off like you did from night one to night two, that's an indication that the show's not strong enough for viewers to return," Mr McKnight told news.com.au at the time.

Team Greece won Plate Of Origin.
"The thing that stood out to me was the chemistry of the judges. Matt (Preston), Gary (Mehigan) and Manu (Feildel) are amazing judges, but their star power isn't enough to make this format work."

Lasty night's marathon finale was also a ratings dud with just 349,000 people tuning in for the first episode and 335,000 tuning in for the second.

Given the poor result, a second season of Plate of Origin is unlikely.

 

 

Originally published as Marathon finale brings dud show to an end

