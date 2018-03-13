Marathon Mel to run for survivors again

CHAMPION EFFORT: Mel Blanco will run in one of the 777 Marathons in Sydney on June 30.

CHAMPION EFFORT: Mel Blanco will run in one of the 777 Marathons in Sydney on June 30.

MARATHON conqueror Mel Blanco will run for child sexual assault survivors again in the Sydney leg of the 777 Bravehearts challenge on June 30.

The Noosa Heads woman has completed two 777 challenges in recent years - seven marathons in seven states, seven days in a row - and has decided to take part again on a smaller scale.

"Sydney, I'm coming for you. I haven't run for over eight months, but as usual my passion for child protection will be my driving force to get training happening,” Mel said.

"I chose the Sydney marathon instead of the Gold Coast to keep the focus on Bravehearts.

"The Gold Coast Marathon is such a large event with many focus points, whereas the Sydney marathon is a small event just dedicated to Bravehearts.

"It feels more meaningful for me to run alongside and support the 777 runners knowing we are all united for the same cause.”

Mel has helped to raised tens of thousands of dollars for Bravehearts, and is hoping to raise another $700 before taking part in this marathon.

You can donate to Ms Blanco's fundraiser for the child sexual assault charity at tinyurl.com/y7ujykdt.