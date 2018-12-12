Harris reveals plan to combat Indian bowlers

Marcus Harris at training at the WACA ahead of the second Test in Perth.

MARCUS Harris earned his Baggy Green as a batsman for Victoria but the opener is undoubtedly a West Australian at heart, making this week extra special.

Harris' first home Test starts in Perth on Friday, when Australia attempt to level their four-Test series against India.

The 26-year-old's career has gone from strength to strength since shifting from Perth to Melbourne in 2016, when he left the mentorship of Western Australia coach Justin Langer.

Harris never forgot his roots. Langer never forget the immense talent of a batsman he famously described as being "mediocre with flashes of brilliance".

When asked by a teammate in Adelaide prior to the first Test if he had any preferences regarding who presented him with a Baggy Green, Harris suggested a West Australian.

Langer made the arrangements for Mike Hussey, who also presented Harris with his WA cap, to perform the duties.

Harris always dreamed of playing a Test at the WACA, where he regularly attended games as a fan then batted superbly at tobecome the youngest Australian to score a first-class 150.

Marcus Harris is aiming to convert his starts. Picture: Getty Images

The series continues when Optus Stadium hosts its maiden Test but Australia trained at Perth's traditional home of cricket on Wednesday.

"It would have been great to have played at the WACA, where it has always been, but to get the opportunity to play at the new stadium will be pretty special," Harris said.

"I know most of my family were in Adelaide but I think all of them will be here.

"To play in front of a home crowd will bepretty special."

Harris was eight years old when he watched his first Test live. Glenn McGrath's hat-trick against West Indies at the WACA is a memory that will forever be etched into his mind.

"I remember coming to Test matches here all the time ... they're great memories," Harris said.

Australian opening batsman Marcus Harris in action on debut in the first Test match between Australia and India.

"Hopefully I can create some memories for young kids coming to games at the new stadium." Harris scored a pair of 26s on Test debut, showing promise but failing to kick on after a start.

"I didn't feel out of my depth at all," the left-hander said.

"But I realised pretty quickly they don't bowl any crap and they don't miss any chances that you give them, so you've got to be switched on from ball one."

Harris is still seething about his second-innings dismissal, swishing at a wide ball from Mohammed Shami.

'You could probably tell by my reaction that teams have tended to do that to me a little bit in Shield cricket ... I felt like I got sucked in a little bit," he said.