Menu
Login
Tribute to cook Margaret Fulton.
Tribute to cook Margaret Fulton.
Celebrity

Margaret Fulton to be farewelled in Sydney

9th Sep 2019 11:56 AM

Hundreds of people are expected to farewell Australia's original celebrity chef Margaret Fulton at a state memorial service in Sydney.

Fulton, remembered as the woman who taught Australia how to cook, died on July 24. She was 94.

Bagpipes will be played during the special service at the Art Gallery of NSW on Monday afternoon in honour of her Scottish heritage.

The famed food writer moved to Australia from Scotland with her family when she was three years old in 1927.

Her first foray into publishing was as a cookery writer for Woman magazine before she became food editor of Woman's Day.

She penned more than 20 books including the seminal Margaret Fulton Cookbook in 1968.

Ms Fulton introduced the nation to a world of cooking beyond the traditional meat and three veg to exotic cuisines including Italian, Mexican and Asian.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1983 and was also named a Living National Treasure for her work.

More Stories

art gallery of nsw funeral margaret fulton memorial

Top Stories

    Artist returns for Floating Land

    Artist returns for Floating Land

    News Japanese artist Masao Okabe back after 30 years to join iconic event.

    Event helping to fashion a cancer-free future

    Event helping to fashion a cancer-free future

    News Cancer Council Queensland Noosa’s annual spring fashion show adds to the thousands...

    Noosa triathlete keen to go full on

    Noosa triathlete keen to go full on

    News Noosa tri novice is full of running for crack at the world’s best

    Step up for Katie Rose

    Step up for Katie Rose

    News Noosa charity fundraiser a chance to step out and have some fun