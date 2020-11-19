Marian man jailed for ignoring lifetime driving ban

A MARIAN man who copped a lifetime ban from driving because of his "atrocious" history has been jailed after he got behind the wheel again.

Brenton Lee Hesse, 35, pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to dangerous driving and disqualified driving.

The court heard Hesse left the Mirani Hotel with a friend about 1am on July 14, began doing burnouts and then drove to a private property on Isabella Ave, where the dangerous driving offence occurred.

Police prosecutor Harry Coburn said Hesse had an altercation with residents at the property before his car collided with a fence.

He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Hesse's solicitor said the former Perth resident was "significantly addicted to drugs" while living in Western Australia and had since moved to Marian.

Hesse received a lifetime driving ban while in WA.

The court heard Hesse's friend was racially abused before the fight broke out at the Isabelle Ave property.

Hesse's solicitor also stated his client suffered physical trauma during the altercation.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said the man had an "atrocious" driving history.

"You've had at least 17 offences of a similar kind," Mr Dwyer said.

"The only thing you have in your favour is the last time you received one of these offences was in 2016, but it got to where the courts in that state at the time disqualified you from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for life.

"Since that time you've spent a considerable amount of time in prison."

Hesse was sentenced to 12 months jail and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for five years.

Hesse will be released on parole on March 17, 2021.

