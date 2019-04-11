'Marie Kondo' your wardrobe

Another Women's Closet found Jacinta Richmond has found a permanent location for her boutique second hand clothing events at Noosa Leisure Centre.

WITH the hype over Marie Kondo's Netflix show, everyone has done massive de-clutters at home and especially in the wardrobe.

Charity shops have experienced unprecedented donations of clothing and other goods, and this has contributed to what has been labelled the "thrift shop boom”.

But what would Ms Kondo do with items that don't "spark joy” for her any more but are too good to donate?

Another Woman's Closet, of course.

Established in 2015 by Jacinta Richmond, Another Woman's Closet is a curated Sunshine Coast pre-loved clothing market and a chance to find some designer brands at not-so-designer prices.

"Stallholders are aware of the rules and regulations for selling their garments,” MsRichmond said.

"All items must be washed or dry-cleaned, ironed and hung. No damage, no stains, no pin holes, no missing buttons, no pulled threads, no broken zips.

"The same goes for accessories, which includes jewellery, shoes, hats - cleaned, no mould, no damage, no missing laces, no missing buckles, displayed on a table.”

With no rummaging in suitcases and baskets and as more of a pop-up boutique, Another Woman's Closet is like a thrift shop on steroids.

"Stallholders get to de-clutter and shoppers bring joy to themselves and their wardrobes,” Ms Richmond said.

Entry to the event is free and for $45 stallholders can purchase a 3m x 3m space.

For stallholder tickets search the event "Another Woman's Closet May 2019” on Facebook. Doors open 8-11.30am on May 5 at the event's permanent home, Noosa Leisure Centre.