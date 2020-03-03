Menu
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Crime

Marijuana, steroids, fireworks and a little cocaine

by Nathan Edwards
3rd Mar 2020 12:01 PM
THREE men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

Officers raided the Benowa home yesterday, finding cannabis, cocaine, steroids, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.

Police video has also shown the presence of BB guns, one resembling a M9 pistol, on the property.

Two men, aged 26 and 24, have both been charged with one count each of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything for use in the commission of a crime and possession of pipes.

They will undergo a drug diversion program.

Another 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 2.

A woman was also at the property at the time, but has not been charged.

