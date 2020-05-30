Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

So get ready to browse the markets again … after they've all been spruced up.

HERE is the latest about the Original Eumundi Markets coming back to life better than ever.

Michelle Jones, the markets executive director said they are delaying reopening intil July.

“While some of our neighbouring markets will re-open in June, the Original Eumundi Markets has made the decision to remain closed until Health Department regulations allow us to safely implement COVID-19 restrictions to a standard that we feel is achievable.

“While we may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 we have been extremely busy updating our beautiful market grounds in preparation for our reopening on Saturday July 11.

“Our iconic administration building has undergone a facelift and had a fresh new coat of pink paint, the garden beds have been replanted and our beautiful old railway building has also been given some much needed love,” Ms Jones said.

The delay is to ensure the “health and wellbeing of our staff, stallholders, visitors, and local community”

“In the meantime, we will continue to make improvements to our wonderful, fig tree lined market grounds and look forward to launching our new-look Original Eumundi Markets in July.”