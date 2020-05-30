Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
So get ready to browse the markets again … after they've all been spruced up.
So get ready to browse the markets again … after they've all been spruced up.
News

Market comeback waits for proper spruce up

Peter Gardiner
30th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is the latest about the Original Eumundi Markets coming back to life better than ever.

Michelle Jones, the markets executive director said they are delaying reopening intil July.

“While some of our neighbouring markets will re-open in June, the Original Eumundi Markets has made the decision to remain closed until Health Department regulations allow us to safely implement COVID-19 restrictions to a standard that we feel is achievable.

“While we may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 we have been extremely busy updating our beautiful market grounds in preparation for our reopening on Saturday July 11.

“Our iconic administration building has undergone a facelift and had a fresh new coat of pink paint, the garden beds have been replanted and our beautiful old railway building has also been given some much needed love,” Ms Jones said.

The delay is to ensure the “health and wellbeing of our staff, stallholders, visitors, and local community”

“In the meantime, we will continue to make improvements to our wonderful, fig tree lined market grounds and look forward to launching our new-look Original Eumundi Markets in July.”

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Hundreds of thousands of Australians, some of whom were hounded for years over debts that were wrongly issued, will get a huge cash refund.

        Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        premium_icon Don't drop the health ball, have a check-up: footy GP

        News Two new doctors in Noosa are urging locals to get in the game as far as looking...

        Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        premium_icon Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        News The new Noosa Plan is not a done deal yet with one newly elected councillor...

        Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        premium_icon Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        News Council suffers multimillion-dollar bow due to COVID-19 pandemic