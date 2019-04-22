Menu
SPECIAL: Land and Sea Brewery's Fight for the Bight beer.
News

Market to raise funds for our Aussie Bight

22nd Apr 2019 10:00 AM

LAND and Sea Brewery will host a flea market next Sunday in support of the Great Australian Bight Alliance's Fight for the Bight.

The April 28 markets will feature 25 stalls, including one from the GABA, with new and second-hand local clothing, surfboards and art.

The brewery will also launch a limited release Fight for the Bight beer, with proceeds going to GABA.

Owner Tim Crabtree said the health of the environment was a strong ethos for the brewery.

"The Land and Sea Brewery was built around our love for Noosa, its environments and communities,” Mr Crabtree said.

"The threat that big oil has on Australia's coastlines is far-reaching, beyond The Great Australian Bight to Noosa's pristine coastlines.

"Our Fight for the Bight beer is a reminder of what'simportant - good times and great beer among a protected coastline.”

The markets will run from 7am to noon and for those wanting to kick on for a Sunday session there will be live music from 3.30pm.

"So come along and join the Noosa community in the fight for this prominent cause,” Mr Crabtree said.

"Together we will fight for the Bight.”

