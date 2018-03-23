Married At First Sight: Nasser had a secret girlfriend

THINGS got heated when the Married At First Sight cast reunited on radio this morning with allegations flying left, right and centre.

The biggest revelations were about Nasser, who joined KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O in studio along with Dean and Gab while the rest of the cast were on the phone.

Nasser upset Sarah when said he is "100 per cent sure" that her relationship with Telv has ended. Ryan seemingly confirmed the rumour yesterday in OK! magazine saying the couple is no longer together, but Sarah wasn't happy about Nasser's comments on the radio.

"I definitely would not put an ounce of merit into one single thing that Nasser has to say," Sarah said on the phone.

Rumour has it MAFS couple Telv Williams and Sarah Roza are done and dusted. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"Nasser's not the gem that I think everybody thinks he is ... Nobody speaks to Nasser anymore because Nasser tells lots of stories to the media so he's not really our friend anymore."

Continuing her blistering attack on Nasser, Sarah then dropped a bombshell.

"You know Nasser actually had a girlfriend the whole time the show was being filmed?" she said to the KIIS FM radio hosts. "He actually shipped her off ... so he could film it. I actually feel sorry for Gab. Poor Gabrielle."

Nasser immediately made light of the claim and jokingly said he had a "side piece", but Jackie O pushed for clarification.

"Wait a second, Gab, did you know he had a girlfriend?" she asked.

"I certainly ... oh ... I just don't want to comment," Gab replied as she sat next to Nasser awkwardly in the studio.

"So you sorta knew?" Kyle asked her.

"Um ... I don't want to comment," Gab replied.

Nasser assured the radio stars that "there's no girlfriend ... it's bollocks," but it's not the first time this claim has been made.

Back in February an on-set source from Married At First Sight told Woman's Day the exact same thing.

"We now know Nasser was in fact in contact with another woman throughout the whole of the show," the insider said to Woman's Day.

"It's believed the woman was an old girlfriend and as soon as filming had wrapped, and before the reunion, he booked a trip with her to Bali."

Here are the other juiciest bits from the KIIS FM reunion:

TRACEY AND DEAN ARE STILL IN TOUCH

"Yeah we still chat a little bit," Dean said this morning.

"Tracey and I send each other these texts all the time. They're just crazy stories. It's just jokes ... it's not real. We send each other all kinds of crazy, messed up texts."

And he definitely doesn't still have feelings for her.

"Tracey and I had a great time together and we had a lot of feelings during the experiment," he said. "I think in the long run it's best that we're not a couple. The right thing happened in the end."

Tracey agreed, saying: "We've moved on."

Tracey and Dean still send each other crazy text messages.

TRACEY COMMENTS ON HER CONSTANT LIP-LICKING

"Why didn't somebody give me some lip balm? Seriously."

MORE: Why Tracey keeps licking her lips on Married At First Sight

DEAN AND NASSER HAVE FORGIVEN PAT FOR BREAKING THE BRO CODE AT BOYS' NIGHT

"I have now," Dean said. "I was a bit peed off for a little bit there but Pat's a legend."

Nasser also said he's forgiven Pat, but Pat said he couldn't give a damn.

"I'm not asking for forgiveness though," he said.

"Oh well, I just gave it to you anyway mate," Dean said sarcastically.

GAB REALLY DISLIKES NASSER

"I wouldn't consider Nasser a friend," she said. "I'd consider him an acquaintance.

I think our intentions for why we were there were very different."