MAFS star’s desperate bid for fame

An Australian Married At First Sight contestant has applied to appear on the New Zealand version of the reality show.

Nasser Sultan, 52, was on the 2018 season of MAFS but failed to find love with his TV wife, Gabrielle.

"Look, I didn't find love in Australia, so now I'm setting my sights abroad," Sultan told Now to Love.

Nasser and his TV wife, Gabrielle.

He's applied to be on the next season of the New Zealand version of the show, which is currently taking applications.

It's a surprising move from a man who has trashed the reality show in the past, telling Who Magazine, "It's all scripted and all staged".

So why does he want to do it all over again?

"The New Zealand show is more in its virgin stage, so I think it's more genuine," he told Now to Love. "I've watched a bit of it, and people seem to go on it genuinely looking for love."

The most recent season of Married At First Sight Australia was the most controversial so far with two affairs, fat-shaming comments, accusations of gaslighting and that wine-throwing incident.

It was a ratings smash for Channel 9, but Sultan told Now to Love he would like the show to shift its focus away from the drama.

"Reality TV needs to move away from the fighting and bickering and actually focus on people's love," he said.

A physical altercation took place between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight.

Earlier this year Sultan wrote an open letter to this year's MAFS contestants to warn them about what they could expect.

"Congratulations on making it onto one of TV's most dysfunctional shows!" Sultan wrote. "Every secret you've ever had is about to be exposed, your life put into other people's hands and, in the time it takes you to read this letter, your marriage will probably be over.

"You thought filming went well? It's never going to turn out the way you expected. The producers will have the final say in how you come across, and there's nothing you can do about it.

"Remember Dean Wells? Well, he thought he'd walk away from our season a hero for managing a marriage to Tracey for so long, but he became Australia's most hated man in a split second.

"I was edited as a villain because I didn't want to sleep with my wife who happened to wear a wig. She didn't want to sleep with me either, but that magical edit made it seem like she was longing for little Nass to make a cameo.

"They're clever … You're probably in the midst of being manipulated right now and have no idea. All I can say is: just go along with it."

He also shared some advice for what the contestants should do once the show was over.

"If you fancy making some money, book every personal appearance, opening of an envelope and Z-list event you can manage - remember, you will want to stay relevant," he wrote in the letter.

Nasser has popped up at an endless amount of parties.

"If you want to stay in the spotlight, turn your Instagram into one big advert while people are still paying for you to post about their teeth whitener. Because once the next season arrives. It's over.

"Think your (sic) famous now? Every day your fame becomes less and less and people will start to forget you. Milk it as much as you can."

Since appearing on MAFS, Sultan has tried his hardest to stay in the public eye. He appeared on Channel 10's Trial By Kyle in August last year, claiming paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth had cost him $15,000 in potential income after allegedly fabricating stories for the tabloid media.

All year he pleaded with Instagram to give him a verified blue tick for his account and even rocked up to the social media company's headquarters in Sydney. He was kicked out and still doesn't have a blue tick.

And he also made headlines last year when he proudly boasted he tracked down a 12-year-old girl who left a negative comment on his Instagram account.

"I will ring up the haters and this is what the problem is with this country, why should we sit down and take it?" Sultan told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O last year.

Nasser Sultan leaves the Downing Centre with his lawyer after a driving matter was dismissed by the judge in February. Picture: John Grainger

"Listen, there's a video coming out … where I do ring people and they apologise to me," he said. "Let me tell you, guys, there is a 12-year-old girl, and the message that she left to me was disgraceful … watch out for that video. I ring the school."

An outraged Jackie O said, "Nasser, you can't do that! You can't start abusing a 12-year-old!"

"Yes I can," Sultan replied. "She said, 'I hate your f***ing guts. Why don't you go away, you piece of sh*t.' A 12-year-old doesn't say that on someone's Instagram, so I rang the school in Canberra, and I said to the principal, 'This is your student'. The principal goes, 'What? I can't believe it!'"

Jackie O ended the break by saying, "I actually feel like Nasser is legit losing it!"