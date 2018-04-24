MAFS: Davina reveals new boyfriend

SHE was one of the most controversial stars of the latest season of Married At First Sight, stirring the pot at every opportunity - but it seems Davina Rankin has moved on from her troublemaking ways.

The Brisbane model, 27, has moved on from Ryan Gallagher and Dean Wells, the two men she courted on Nine's runaway hit reality show.

This week she told the Daily Mail that she is "extremely happy" with a new man, boyfriend Jaxon Manuel.

"Jax and I have been friends for years but the timing now is just perfect for the both of us," Rankin said of her burgeoning relationship with Manuel, a keen surfer and cafe owner.

"He's the best and we are extremely happy with one another. Life is good."

While Rankin and Manuel haven't yet shared a photo together on social media, the two did appear in an intimate picture shared on a friend's Instagram story - showing them on a rose petal-covered bed together, with the caption: "Bf&gf, it's official".

The pair show off their relationship on a friend's Insta.

Take a closer look at Davina's new beau:

Judging by recent posts on their respective Instagram profiles, the couple appear to have celebrated their new relationship with a glam Gold Coast yacht cruise together over the weekend:

Nautical AF ⚓️ @indigogoldcoast A post shared by Davina Rankin (@davvyxx) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:44pm PDT

Rankin last month opened up about the pitfalls of appearing on Married At First Sight, admitting that she "barely got out alive".

Viewers were shocked to see her arranging a secret date with Dean Wells behind her "husband" Ryan Gallagher's back during her stint on the show.

Amid the backlash, Davina stayed off social media.

"It's just crazy because people believe so much," she told the ABC.

"They genuinely believe I had an affair on my husband. This was a guy I'd only known for a week, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, let alone husband and wife. And if it was such a 'secret' why were there cameras in my face the whole time?"

Davina was billed as a homewrecker on MAFS.

Davina revealed that she was called a "homewrecker" and "every slander word you can imagine" online, as well as receiving death threats and abuse.

"I barely got out of this whole ordeal alive. I can't even imagine what it would be like for younger boys and girls who have to deal with this alone," she admitted to the broadcaster.

"I feel like if I go to the shops, all of those people that have commented on a meme about me are going to be there."