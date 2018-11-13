Marvel legend Stan Lee dies

Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics whose superhero creations endeared him to comic-book lovers everywhere has died.

He was 95.

The illustrator, who started in the business in 1939, created or co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and other characters.

Stan Lee gave us some of the world’s most iconic superheroes. Picture: Supplied

According to the Hollywood Reporter Lee died early on Monday morning (local time) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

In more recent years, the illustrator had endured a difficult run. After Joan, his wife of 69 years, died in July 2017, he sued executives at POW! Entertainment - a company he founded in 2001 to develop film, TV and video game properties - for $US1 billion ($A1.3 billion) for fraud, before dropping the lawsuit just six weeks later.

Stan Lee's wife of 69 years, Joan, died last year. Picture: Getty Images

Lee, who was said to be worth $A96 million, also sued an ex-business manager and filed a restraining order against a man who had been looking after his affairs.

Then, in June 2018, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating reports of elder abuse against him.

Stan Lee pictured in Sydney in 2017. Picture: AAP

Just yesterday, Lee tweeted about Veterans Day in the United States, thanking veterans for their service and throwing in a cheeky fact. About 31,000 people liked that tweet.

Thank you to all of America's veterans for your service. Fun fact: Stan’s official US Army title during WW2 was ‘Playwright.’ #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/limi6CWzsL — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 11, 2018

Celebrities and fans have already taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of its Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee: https://t.co/LQSQGimt9M pic.twitter.com/0qLbGsZl0z — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 12, 2018