Mary Cod to be more protected

Henry Fredman shows the correct way to handle a Mary River Cod if accidentally caught in the catchment.

Henry Fredman shows the correct way to handle a Mary River Cod if accidentally caught in the catchment.

Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee has welcomed proposed new regulations that will give the endangered Mary River Cod fish a much better chance of building up numbers.

The species occurs naturally only in the Mary Catchment with previous population estimates putting its numbers as low as only 600 remaining.

Prime breeding habitats in both Obi Obi Creek and Tinana Creek is reflected in a total year-round fishing ban in those areas. As well as this, a closed season from August 1 to October 30 in the Mary system upstream of Gympie would give a much better chance for successful natural spawning.

MRCCC Chairman Ian Mackay said there is currently a closed season around spawning time but that many anglers seemed unaware of it.

"The male Mary River Cod is totally attentive to the eggs following spawning and is very protective of the nest. Should one be caught at that time and removed for even a short time, the entire year's offspring are likely to die," he said.

Spawning is triggered by water temperature and usually occurs during August, September and October, the months proposed for the total ban on fishing upstream of Gympie.

"MRCCC and other partners have been running a successful captive breeding and release program based at the hatchery at Lake Macdonald for a number of years but undoubtedly anything that can assure the success of natural spawning must be encouraged."

They are also stocked in a number of impoundments and the new regulations envisage expanding this list and having a year-round open season from them.