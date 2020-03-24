Mary Valley festivals hit by latest virus crackdowns

THE popular Mary Valley Art Festival and the Imbil Easter Carnival have fallen “victim” to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Among the events cancelled are the Yabba Regatta, fun run and brewing competition and . Mary Valley Art Festival spokesman Heinke Butt said the committee was canvassing ideas for an online competition to help artists ride the wave of the unprecedented social restrictions. Both events are major community gatherings but organisers say it’s no excuse for people to stop visiting Imbil or the other welcoming villages in Mary Valley Country when travel restrictions are loosened.

Carnival chair Ruth Golden said there was no better place for finding your balance than a country town on the doorstep of national parks and cooling waterways.

“The carnival is a much loved community event so the decision to cancel was not taken lightly,” Ms Golden said.

“But we still need to help people discover the Mary Valley.

“The carnival was about giving our local businesses a major event to bring customers through their doors. In cancelling, there is even more reason for people to visit after the pandemic has eased, to help our local shops recover from this challenge.”

Ms Golden said organisers had made the decision to ensure the health and safety of suppliers, volunteers and festival goers involved with the event, but she was confident that the carnival would be back bigger and better than ever in 2021.

Ms Butt said there were still many reasons for people to renew their association with the natural playground of the Mary Valley.

“Yes, we have cancelled the festival, and our monthly life drawing workshops and slide slam events, but we believe it is in the best interests of our members, artists and supporters. “Instead, we are looking into online options for engaging our youth and artists, and we will announce these via social media and regular channels as soon as they are confirmed.

“In the meantime, we ask people to take a drive to the Mary Valley in the near future; support the shops and businesses who have been such fantastic sponsors for our festival every year. “We look forward to working together towards future positive creative outcomes.”

You can find updates on both events on Facebook.