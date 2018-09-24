Mary Valley joins tourist drive listing

AN EXPERIENCE: The famous Mary Valley Rattler makes its run through the Mary Valley.

TOURISM Noosa's popular Noosa Country Drive website www.noosacountrydrive.com.au and touring map has expanded beyond Noosa's hinterland villages to now include the neighbouring Gympie region, including the Mary Valley.

An interactive website that enables a personalised way to experience the region, it aims to encourage visitors to check out the various Noosa hinterland villages and to explore further out to the Mary Valley and Gympie.

The Drive invites visitors to experience everything that the hinterland has to offer, from farm gates and microbreweries to mountain lookouts, art galleries, historic sites, walking trails and more.

Whether driving, cycling or walking, visitors can create their own touring route on the website or take one of the four suggested loops:

The Northern Loop - features Boreen Point, Kin Kin, Cooran and Wolvi

The Central Loop - features Pomona, Cooroy, Lake Macdonald and Tinbeerwah

The Southern Loop - features Doonan, Eumundi, Cooroy and Tinbeerwah

The Western Loop - features Imbil, Kandanga, Amamoor, Gympie and Wolvi.

"Noosa Country Drive has been a wonderful initiative from Tourism Noosa aimed at letting all those beach visitors know what's available just on their doorstep in the hinterland,” Hinterland Feijoas owner Sally Hookey said.

"We open our farm every Saturday and every week we meet visitors who've either been on the Noosa Country Drive website, or seen us on Instagram by tagging #visitnoosa and #noosacountrydrive.”

Christine Buckley from Amamoor Lodge said it was "wonderful having the Mary Valley included on the Noosa Country Drive map showing visitors how close we are to the coast”.

"From Noosa, visitors can easily head into the country to explore a very different world of quaint villages, farmland and rolling hills; guests at Amamoor Lodge can head to the coast and Noosa beaches for the day by driving quiet country roads.

"Visitors who are here for a few days or more want a more varied experience, and we've been able to showcase the region's farming provenance through linking both the coast and country as one all-round foodie experience.”