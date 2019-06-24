Mary Valley to come alive

NONIE Metzler's Pineapple Fields Forever painting has been a hit with the Sunshine Coast arts community since it won a major award at last year's Mary Valley Art Festival.

The striking image in yellows and pinks was awarded the special Mary Valley, Naturally Chamber of Commerce Award.

It is now featured on the marketing collateral promoting the 2019 festival, which opens at the Imbil Public Hall on Friday, July 5 and runs throughout the weekend, with closing celebrations until 3pm on Sunday, July 7.

A total of $2500 is allocated to the Bendigo Bank Open Award, expected to attract quality entries from local and South-East Queensland amateur and professional artists.

Mary Valley Artslink has planned a busy festival program, with viewing opening at 10am on Friday, July 5. The official opening and awards presentation will be held that night from 6pm, where artists and art lovers can celebrate with live music, licensed bar and finger food.

A curator's talk is included in the Saturday program and several art studios will be open to the public over the weekend as part of the Gympie Gallery Studio Trails.

The closing celebrations on Sunday, July 7 will showcase the Imbil Country Cabins People's Choice Award and Youth Award presentations.

Visit www.maryvalleyartfestival.com.au