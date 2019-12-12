Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gary Rozynski with his quirky Christmas tree made of unused tyres at his Imbil property this week. Photo: Linda Rozynski
Gary Rozynski with his quirky Christmas tree made of unused tyres at his Imbil property this week. Photo: Linda Rozynski
News

Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

Philippe Coquerand
11th Dec 2019 3:48 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 3:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out their properties and coming up with some pretty creative ways to celebrate the occasion.

Imbil residents Linda and Gary Rozynski who reside on Western Creek Road have made their Christmas tree from old tyres.

The quirky Christmas tree in the Mary Valley made of old tyres. Photo: Linda Rozynski
The quirky Christmas tree in the Mary Valley made of old tyres. Photo: Linda Rozynski

"We travelled outback Queensland a few years ago and saw one there and thought we should do the same thing," Mrs Rozynski said.

Last year they made the Christmas tree and this year they just had to redecorate, repaint and rearrange the tyres.

"We started a tiny traditition and invited friends to help out," she said.

Mrs Rozynski said she loves getting a good bargain.

"I go to op shops to buy $2-$3 tinsel," she said.

"The paint is probably the most expensive thing out of everything."

Have a Christmas tree which is quirky, please let me know - email Philippe.Coquerand@gympietimes.com

christmas time christmas trees festive season imbil news quirky christmas tree
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        premium_icon Turtles brave ‘serious challenges’ to lay eggs at Rainbow

        News “We have some serious challenges at Rainbow, of all the turtles that have been up on the beach every single one of those nests is in danger of being destroyed.”

        VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        premium_icon VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        Council News Special meeting of council as it considers its new planning scheme

        GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        premium_icon GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        Crime BREAKING: The Noosa councillor is guilty of sexual acts on a teenager.

        Iconic seafood restaurant splashed into new venue

        premium_icon Iconic seafood restaurant splashed into new venue

        News There’s a new kid on the block, and it’s already a firm favourite.