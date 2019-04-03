Masked in a festival of culture

CREATIVE: Students at Noosaville State School participated in their annual Italian Carnevale festivities, making their own masks for the occasion.

CREATIVE: Students at Noosaville State School participated in their annual Italian Carnevale festivities, making their own masks for the occasion. Caitlin Zerafa

STUDENTS at Noosaville State School journeyed to Venice last Friday without even leaving the classroom.

During their school assembly, Year 5 students took part in Carnevale, a traditional Italian costume festival held in the lead up to Easter.

Italian teacher Maria Sheehan said students had been hard at work on their costumes.

"The students have spent all term making them and there were so many creative ones,” Ms Sheehan said.

These girls dazzled in their pink creations. Caitlin Zerafa

Students decorated masks with everything from paint to feathers and diamantes, which they paraded on stage to traditional Italian opera.

"They came out and walked slowly to replicate the statute-like form of the characters back in Venice.”

The festival originates from Italy's strong Catholic traditions and ends the day before the Lenten season.

"It's actually a religious festival and the word 'carnevale' means to be with out meat,” Ms Sheehan said.

"It has been going on for hundreds and hundreds of years and in Venice they dress up in traditional characters and the idea is to be somebody that you are not and to wear these beautiful masks.

"That is the tradition behind the masks, to be incognito.”

Italian culture was celebrated with colourful masks. Caitlin Zerafa

Ms Sheehan said it was valuable for the students to participate in these events.

"It's really important when they are learning a language to also learn about the culture and really experience it.”