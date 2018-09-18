Masked man with knife foiled by bystanders in mini mart raid

UPDATE, 7.11pm: A CROOK who tried to hold-up a North Mackay corner store at knifepoint has been rammed off a getaway motorbike by a customer in his work ute.

Mully's Mini Mart, on the corner of Malcolmson Street and Burgess Street, was reportedly targeted by several people, at least one of them armed with a knife, just before 5.15pm on Tuesday, according to Queensland Police.

It was not yet known by police what, if anything, had been stolen.

Mully's Mini Mart at North Mackay was targeted in a hold-up on Tuesday afternoon. Liam Whitfield-Jones said he used his work ute to ram the escaping thief from a motorbike. Luke Mortimer

Liam Whitfield-Jones, of Mackay, was speaking to Mackay officers at the scene.

He later told the Daily Mercury he had been heading into the shop after work to buy an aluminium oven tray when he spotted a man dashing from Mully's wielding a knife.

"There was an armed robbery, basically. A bloke come running out of the store with a knife and a few of us tried to stop him," he said.

"He's come around the corner of the store, tried to jump on a motorbike and I ran into him to stop him.

"I hit the motorbike with the bullbar of the car to try to stop him. And then another car parked on the other side of the road saw it, spun around and tried to block him in.

"Old mate stopped the motorbike and ran around the corner. In long pants, a long jumper and (wearing) a helmet."

Mr Whitfield-Jones, who cut his hand on a toolbox during the action, said he was "doing good" but added " I probably need a beer now though".

"I'd just come out of the shop. I was just trying to get an oven tray. They didn't have one so I got back in the car and my son said 'Dad, Dad, there's a scary man with a black thing on his face'," he said.

"I thought 'what?' and then I saw the guy was trying to get out of the door. There was an old fellow trying to keep the door pinned shut.

"Afterwards he (the armed robber) ran up the street, around the corner (into Holack Street) and started jumping people's fences. I don't think they've (police) got him yet."

Mr Whitfield-Jones said his two young sons, who had been locked in the ute while he dashed inside, "were a bit shaken up".

The work ute sustained a smashed headlight in the incident, but was otherwise unscathed.

Staff members at the corner store deferred questions to police, and officers at the scene directed questions to Queensland Police Media.

Customers continued to try and enter Mully's as police went to work investigating the hold-up.

Queensland Police were hunting down the culprits as of 6.50pm yesterday.

INITIAL, 6.28pm: A MASKED man has held up a North Mackay corner store at knifepoint.

Mackay police were on scene at Mully's Mini Mart just before 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, after it was reported a man armed with a knife, dressed in a black mask, had produced the weapon at the counter.

Persons connected to the store, on the corner of Malcolmson and Burgess Street, directed all questions to Queensland Police Service when approached.

It's not yet known if anything was stolen in the hold-up.

It's understood the armed person was able to escape the area, bolting down Burgess St and jumping fences.

Queensland Police Media have not yet responded to phone calls for comment.

Any info to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.