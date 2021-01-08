Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jetstar takes off from the Sunshine Coast Airport
Jetstar takes off from the Sunshine Coast Airport
Politics

Masks mandatory under new airport rules

Natalie Wynne
8th Jan 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast Airport has rushed to implement a raft of changes introduced to domestic travel as part of new COVID-19 restrictions.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said from Friday passengers and crew must wear masks on any domestic flight and inside all Australian airports.

Children under 12 and those with specific medical conditions are exempt from this rule.

Mr Morrison announced the restrictions following a national cabinet meeting.

He said the new arrangements were already in place on a "should" basis but would now be a "must" basis.

Sunshine Coast Airport head of corporate relations Ayllie White told the Sunshine Coast Daily information regarding the changes was put up around the terminal and through social media channels.

"Today, the Prime Minister announced the mask requirements and we're working to comply with that," Ms White said.

"We'll be helping passengers as we can.

"We have already taken the pre-emptive approach to say all passengers must wear a mask in the terminal.

"A lot of passengers, staff and contractors were already doing so, so I don't think it will be massive shift."

Ms White said the lockdown, announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday, had not impacted flights in or out of the Coast.

"We haven't seen any impacts, at the moment the restrictions from other states relate to the greater Brisbane area," Ms White said.

Mr Morrison also announced a 50 per cent reduction in international arrival caps in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia would remain until February 15.

"The purpose here is to both reduce and de-bulk the risk in terms of exposure to the new strain," he said.

"What we do know is that this new strain is some 70 per cent more transmissible than the previous strains of the virus."

covid 19 domestic travel sunshine coast sunshine coast airport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sad news’: Bushtime festival cancelled due to COVID-19

        Premium Content ‘Sad news’: Bushtime festival cancelled due to COVID-19

        News Organisers of the iconic Woodford Folk Festival have made the difficult decision to cancel its Bushtime event after Greater Brisbane was put into lockdown.

        ‘My baby boy’: Father’s final moment with drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘My baby boy’: Father’s final moment with drowning victim

        News Heartbroken father speaks about son for first time after accident

        Praise be, this church hall is free

        Premium Content Praise be, this church hall is free

        News Church in Maroochydore offering up their old hall for free

        Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Premium Content Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

        Environment A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters