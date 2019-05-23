Menu
Go Topless Galveston event in Texas cancelled after brawl. Picture: Supplied
Mass arrests at ‘Go Topless’ event

by Staff writers
23rd May 2019 5:41 AM

At least 125 people were arrested over the weekend at a "Go Topless" event for Jeep enthusiasts in Galveston, Texas.

Shocking footage shows dozens of shirtless men laying into each other as the party of increasingly aggressive.

Drive reports that police were forced to break up the melee, which they blamed on larger than expected crowd numbers.

A number of people fell from their vehicles and hit their heads, with two cars also colliding head-on and another bursting into flames with a passenger hauled from the wreckage.

 

Ambulances were also called to deal with the many injuries sustained during the brawl.

At least 18,000 people have signed a petition calling for the event to be banned.

 

However, others said the actions of a few had spoiled the fun for everyone else.

"I don't think it was jeep people dancing on the beach and on trucks half naked shaking their butts and boobs at anybody and everybody," Yvonne Pixley wrote. "It was drunk under age girls. Not jeepers. Get your facts straight before you blame people with jeeps. And where were these girls parents. Bet you enjoyed the show put on by your daughters, if you even care."

