MASS OUTAGE: Power cut to 2700 Coast homes

Ashley Carter
16th Oct 2020 8:01 AM
More than 2700 Sunshine Coast homes are without power this morning as Energex crews rush to determine the cause of the outage.

A total of 1625 homes in Marcoola are without power, as well as 755 in Mount Coolum, 332 in Coolum Beach, 27 in Mudjimba and one in West Woombye.

An Energex spokesman said the cause of the outage was not yet known, but crews were investigating.

Emergency repairs are under way.

More to come.

