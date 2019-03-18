Mass outages: Thousands without power after storm
MORE than 2300 homes in the Noosa Shire are without power following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm.
Suburbs plunged into darkness, according to Energex, include: Noosa Heads (844), Noosaville (563), Pomona (849), Cooroy (43), Verrierdale (74), Doonan (1) and Kenilworth (2).
The Sunshine Coast Airport also lost power temporarily after a lightning strike.
The airport's carpark and terminal facilities were struck down for more than 10 minutes.
It has since been restored.