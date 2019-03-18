Mass outages: Thousands without power after storm

Severe thunderstorms have played havoc in Noosa with thousands of homes in the dark.

Severe thunderstorms have played havoc in Noosa with thousands of homes in the dark. Donna Jones

MORE than 2300 homes in the Noosa Shire are without power following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm.

Suburbs plunged into darkness, according to Energex, include: Noosa Heads (844), Noosaville (563), Pomona (849), Cooroy (43), Verrierdale (74), Doonan (1) and Kenilworth (2).

The Sunshine Coast Airport also lost power temporarily after a lightning strike.

The airport's carpark and terminal facilities were struck down for more than 10 minutes.

It has since been restored.