MASS RESCUE: 66 saved from hazardous Coast beach

12 people were rescued from Noosa Main Beach this morning.
12 people were rescued from Noosa Main Beach this morning. Surf Life Saving Queensland
Matty Holdsworth
UPDATE: 3.30pm Lifeguards have now performed 66 rescues, and counting, at Noosa Main Beach today, including 12 at once. 

The rough conditions have seen plenty of flash rips occur right across the Sunshine Coast. 

EARLIER: A flash rip at Noosa Main Beach saw 12 people rescued by Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards.

The lifeguards used a jetski and rescue boards to save the dozen people.

Messy conditions caused by Cyclone Iris are expected to continue this afternoon and beachgoers are advised to swim between the flags.

Sunshine Coast lifeguard supervisor Anthony King said the open beaches all along the Coast were hazardous.

"There is a solid metre hanging around. It is really bad today," Mr King said.

"People should only swim in around the metre mark, stay in close and listen to the lifeguards.

"It will be a frustrating day.

"The boys at Noosa didn't have too much trouble. The one on the jetski had four people hanging off the end."

