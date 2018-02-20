Mass rescues at Noosa beach

Plenty of surf action for these surfers at Granite Bay.

Plenty of surf action for these surfers at Granite Bay. Contributed

DESPITE warnings over the weekend to keep out of the water, Noosa surf lifesavers were kept busy with rescues, including one involving more than a dozen people.

Strong swells closed Noosa as well as Alex Headland, Boardwalk, Currimundi, Dicky, Discovery, Kawana, Maroochydore, The Spit Mooloolaba, Mudjimba, Sunrise and Wurtulla beaches on Sunday.

During the afternoon, 15people were rescued from Noosa Main Beach just an hour before it was closed due to safety risks.

At Dicky Beach, a body-boarder was found 300m offshore after beach-goers phoned police.

The 30-year-old man was found by a rescue helicopter and brought back to safety, albeit suffering injuries from being smashed against rocks.

Earlier in the day, local surf lifesavers used jet skis to pull two surfers from the water.