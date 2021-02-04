‘Massive effort’: Gary to walk 96k to help children

Gary Cooper and his mother Roz will walk 96km for charity. Picture: Supplied

Gary Cooper may be blind and non-verbal but he does not let it get in the way of helping others.

The Sunshine Coast resident will be walking the 96km coastal pathway from Pelican Waters to Tewantin on Saturday as part of his Heart and Sole Challenge.

The initiative aims to raise $20,000 for Zephyr Education – an organisation which helps children who have been affected by domestic violence.

Mr Cooper’s mother Roz said she could not be more proud of her son.

“It is really important to Gary that all children have an equal chance at life and that the money raised will go directly to supporting local children’s participation in extra-curricular activities such as school camps, music lessons and sporting equipment,” she said.

“Gary tries not to let the things he can’t do get in the way of doing things he can do and even though he is blind and non-verbal, he thoroughly enjoys the satisfaction of being able to help others.”

Established in 2013, Zephyr Education supports the educational needs of children in 96 shelters and family service organisations throughout Queensland.

The organisation helped 1150 children start school last year.

Co-founder and president Isabella Bevan said the organisation had just experienced its busiest month preparing children for the school year.

“Many of these children arrive at domestic violence shelters with just the clothes they are wearing and it is vital for their self-esteem and continuing education that they fit into their new school,” she said.

“We ensure they have the same uniform, books and equipment as every other child.”

Ms Cooper will be joining her son on the long walk.

“Walking 96km is a massive effort for Gary and he will be motivated to achieve his target by people joining him on the walk and giving him encouragement and donations,” she said.

The walk will finish with a Heart and Sole fundraising event at the Harbour Bar at 5.30pm on February 11.

People are encouraged to come along, to enjoy some live music, a silent auction and go into the draw for a lucky door prize.

To donate visit zephyreducation.com.au/support-us/donations/ and reference ‘GARY’ so that progress can be tracked.

For more info visit facebook.com/garysheartandsolechallenge.