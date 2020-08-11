‘Massive increase’ in testing after Noosa COVID scare

The Noosa Civic was the scene of two arrests related to the COVID-19 border closures.

Testing for COVID-19 has spiked at the Noosa Junction testing clinic run by Sunny Street after the arrest of two alleged border crossing teenage girls at Noosa Civic yesterday.

Sunny Street co-founder and nursing director Sonia Goodwin said there was a line-up in the carpark of The J minutes after the free clinic opened at 9am on Tuesday and they were fielding an influx of calls for test bookings.

The two girls have since tested negative to the virus, Health Minister Steven Miles revealed.

How teens avoided hotspot quarantine

"This morning we're seeing a massive increase of people coming in to get tested, which is fantastic," Ms Goodwin said.

She said 11 minutes after opening for testing this morning there was a line-up.

"The phone has been ringing since 9am non-stop with people wanting to get tested," she said.

"We're really going to be seeing a huge spike over today and tomorrow for Noosa and the region."

Ms Goodwin said while she was pleased the girls taken into custody tested negative, their case had been "a real prompt for people to get tested".

"We have quite a few people who feel they might just have a sniffily nose and it's probably nothing, but we're assuming people are COVID positive and we're testing those people," she said.

Ms Goodwin said previously these people would have probably stayed at home without bothering to have a test.

Before the arrests, the clinic which started up last week was seeing between 80-100 people per day.

"Yesterday morning (before the Civic incident) we had 40 people come in, in two-and-a-half-hours.

The clinic will be in place at The J until "the numbers get lower and not as many are getting tested".

"We're going to be in Noosa as long as they need us," Ms Goodwin said.

She said some comments repeated on local social media calling the testing of coronavirus hysteria as being on the wrong track.

"I think what we've been doing is helping alleviate people's anxiety. For us it's not hysteria, it just people being concerned about their community and themselves, and their families," she said.

"People are just anxious and there's a good reason because people can get very unwell.

"I think if people have a healthy concern for their health, then that's what we're there for."

She said Noosa Council and the Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network had been very supportive of their service which was providing test results from between 24 to 72 hours.

The clinic also provides information and education on COVID-19, as well as screening.

"After that we do ask people to isolate between 24 hours and 72 hours, basically until you get a text from to say that your negative or positive with a result," Ms Goodwin said.

They are also providing medical certificates for those who test and require time off work to self-isolate.

'We've had a fantastic opportunity to have anyone of any age come through," Ms Goodwin said.

"It's really important at this time that people in the community get out there and get tested, especially during this pandemic time and we're here to allow it to happen."