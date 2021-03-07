Menu
Caloundra waterspout
Weather

‘Massive’ waterspout stuns as it steams past Coast

Stuart Cumming
7th Mar 2021 8:02 AM
Early morning walkers were stunned by a waterspout which steamed north not far off the Caloundra coast on Sunday morning.

Photographer Cade Mooney was strolling at Golden Beach when he noticed the rare weather event about 6.10am.

"It was just massive," Mr Mooney said.

"It was just sitting out off the bar of Pumicestone Passage at Happy Valley."

Mr Mooney, who lives at Bulcock Beach, said he had not seen a waterspout at Caloundra before.

"It was a monster.

"It was definitely moving north."

A large waterspout touches down off the coast of Caloundra on Sunday morning. Picture: Cade Media
The weather bureau website describes waterspouts as occasionally occurring near the coast when cool, unstable air passes over warmer waters.

The Caloundra Coast Guard did not receive any distress calls from boaties on the water when the waterspout touched down.

caloundra happy valley waterspout weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

