Master baker’s new Coast start

IT TOOK a while. But the German Bakehouse is now back in business in Cooroy.

The popular bakery, cafe and meeting place occupied a small corner of the town’s fruit and veg shop on the corner of Maple and Emerald Sts in the heart of Cooroy for more than three years, but when the lease ran out there was no suitable location to move to.

“Trying to find another suitable location in Cooroy took months,” business manager Amy Lalonde said.

The company finally discovered the owner of an Emerald St bakery was seeking to exit its lease, and the handover took place quickly.

“We took some of their staff, too,” Ms Lalonde said.

The German Bakehouse, owned and founded by master baker Sven Noack, reopened last Friday to a big welcome from the locals, with a bigger area to display its multiple handmade bakery items.

“It was a great opening; some called it a welcome-home party,” Ms Lalonde said.

“There were old faces and new customers, and we had free coffee (for the day).”

The business started nearly nine years ago in a Weyba Rd, Noosa, shop next to Aldi, outgrowing it and moving to commercial premises.

Since, it has opened in Nambour and Coolum, which includes what is the largest commercial kitchen in the state, and it has a ‘sister cafe’ in Maroochydore.

Eight bakers and supporting staff produce the goods at Coolum for all the outlets each night, all handmade.

But the little Cooroy corner cafe was the company’s “pride and joy”.

“We surprised ourselves with how much we could fit into the small space,” Ms Lalonde said.

“It was our little pride and joy, our baby cafe.”

She said the company would continue providing “quality, affordable product” as well as its Monday-to-Friday happy hour with discount prices.

“Price is a big thing for us; we don’t want to overcharge customers,” Ms Lalonde said.

“We really try to make people welcome, give a European feel to our cafes, have them feeling cosy.

“And good strong coffee of course.”