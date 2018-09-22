Master class for innovation at Hub

LEADING innovation expert Colin Graham is offering his Innovation Master Class to small-to-medium enterprises across Noosa after a successful roll-out of the course last year.

The high-quality program, to be delivered at Peregian Beach Digital Hub, is targeted at owner-managers of growth-oriented SMEs to build their capacity to grow their businesses through innovation.

Mr Graham, previously CEO of the Innovation Centre, has worked with some 300 start-ups and SMEs and 50 of the world's leading companies such as Dulux, IBM and Unilever.

He has developed the program based on extensive research that highlights the preference by small business owners for short, highly focused training programs that are tailored to industry needs and delivered by people with real world experience and empathy for small business management problems.

"The Innovation Master Class will help business owners better understand the innovation process and how to promote and implement it within their business,” Mr Graham said.

"Innovation is not just for start-ups and is something that should happen at all stages of the business life cycle; just look at leaders like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Richard Branson.”

The program will include practical examples and tools as well as provide participants with the time to apply key ideas.

"We include tools for developing and testing new ideas and methods for accelerated processes to tackle major business challenges,” Mr Graham said.

"This short, highly focused opportunity will let you step back from the day-to-day demands of running your business and provide an environment where you can workshop your ideas with other like-minded business owners struggling with similar challenges.”

Conducted over six weeks, the course will take participants through a number of hands-on exercises from introducing innovation to developing the idea, model behaviour and making it happen.

At the end of the course, participants will present their business and plans for the future to a small invited audience of business and community leaders.

"There are only 14 places to ensure that there is plenty of opportunity to workshop ideas with other like-minded business owners and to develop a dynamic peer group,” Mr Graham said.

"The master class is perfect for businesses in sectors including food and agribusiness, health and wellbeing, sustainability and environment, creative industries, professional services, tourism, or education and training.”

Support from Noosa Council, Advance Queensland and #SCRIPT has enabled this program to be offered at a subsidised rate of only $495 plus GST per attendee instead of the standard $2000.

Businesses have until September 28 to apply to be part of the program, at www.causewayinnovation

.com.