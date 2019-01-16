Master class in Coast design

SET within the exclusive Noosa Dunes estate, this Chris Clout-designed home is a master class in luxurious, coastal living.

From the custom glass pivot entry door to the statement pendant lights and floating staircase, this home has been designed to impress. Living is spread throughout a split-level floorplan with every room perfectly crafted to maximise the sweeping ocean views.

Central to the home is the beautiful kitchen. Sleek in its design, the contemporary cabinetry cleverly conceals the day-to-day appliances, while LED lighting below the marble bench and an open-plan layout make this kitchen as beautiful as it is functional.

The kitchen overlooks the dining space and lounge where a vast wall of glass showcases the panoramic views over the treetops and out to the glistening ocean. You could sit here for hours and watch the whales migrate or look on in awe as a summer storm sweeps out to sea.

Banks of stacking doors retract to create a seamless connection to the outdoor living spaces. There is a stunning infinity-edge pool with a floating day bed and steps that connect to the alfresco area.

A built-in kitchen with fridge makes this an ideal place to enjoy meals with loved ones throughout summer.

Low-maintenance tropical gardens surround the outdoor living space, while a grassed area at the rear is ready for the family pet.

The lower-level is home to an entertainer's haven with a built-in bar with sink and fridge, plus an expansive living space with a peek-through window to the sparkling pool and large windows that look out to the yard.

There are four bedrooms including the grand main suite with an open-plan ensuite with luxurious soaking tub, twin vanities and a built-in robe, plus floor-to-ceiling doors that open out to a private balcony where you can take in the breathtaking ocean views.

Extra features abound in this luxurious home including ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans for complete comfort. There is also a designer double garage that is clad to ensure it is integrated as a part of the home.

This beautiful residence is set within Noosa Dunes, a beachfront gated community offering the very best in Noosa living with direct access to the pristine sands of Castaways Beach.

The vibrant ocean side villages of Sunshine Beach and Peregian Beach are only five minutes in each direction, so you never need to travel far to enjoy a coffee at cool cafes or shop at boutique stores.

26/512 DAVID LOW WAY, CASTAWAYS BEACH

4 Bed

3 Bath

2 Car

Pool

Agent: David Conolly at Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: 0438 259 956

Features: Stunning Chris Clout design in prestigious Noosa Dunes estate. Sweeping ocean views. Infinity-edge pool with floating day bed

Price: By negotiation

Inspection: Contact agent