MasterChef Matt's journey revealed in series

HOSPITALITY equipment funding business Silver Chef has announced former MasterChef contestant Matt Sinclair as its social media ambassador, launching a video series that will follow his journey as a hospitality business owner.

In coming months, the Noosa chef will talk of the pleasures and pains of cooking, the hospitality industry, operating his successful food truck Ten Piece Cutlery, and making the move into a restaurant, helping motivate other aspiring chefs and home cooks to take the leap of faith themselves.

"I'm really excited to be working with Silver Chef - they've been helping me now since September 2016 so I know first-hand just how much they assist you in every step of setting up your business,” Matt said.

"There are so many awesome initiatives in store and I can't wait to share them with my followers.

"I've always said that you can either build your own dreams or be hired by someone else to build theirs, so hopefully through working with Silver Chef I can encourage aspiring business owners to take the chance.”

Silver Chef CEO Damien Guivarra said the decision to choose Matt as the company's social media ambassador was an easy one given his undying love for the industry.

"We identified Matt as someone who aligns closely to the Silver Chef brand, due to his profile in hospitality as well as his customer journey, having recently opened his first business and now about to venture into his second,” he said.

"Matt will be able to share an invaluable insight with our audience, particularly when it comes to getting their hospitality business off the ground and sharing the secrets of what not to do, which will enable us to help similar businesses succeed.

"Engaging Matt as social media ambassador is a first for Silver Chef and we're looking forward to working with him and sharing his story from being an aspiring chef turned reality star, and now successful business owner.”

Matt is also an ambassador for Noosa Tourism, and has plans to open a restaurant at Sunshine Beach later this year.