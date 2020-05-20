Menu
Laura approaches Sarah for a hug
TV

MasterChef star slammed for ‘bratty’ move

by Nick Bond
20th May 2020 10:00 AM

One contestant's simple gesture during Tuesday night's MasterChef episode rubbed many viewers the wrong way, with some fans labelling her "smug" and "tactless".

Last night's episode saw contestants tasked with replicating a bizarre-looking "black box" dessert set by chef Peter Gunn of Melbourne restaurant IDES. Some managed it better than others - and the dish got the better of fan favourite Sarah Tiong, who was crestfallen and teary by the time the challenge finished.

Pasta queen Laura Sharrad, who'd fared a lot better at replicating the black box, bounded over to check in on a visibly emotional Sarah.

Laura approaches Sarah for a hug.

"Tiong! Tiong! Come on. What's wrong? What's wrong? What's wrong? What's wrong?" she asked, giving her fellow contestant a hug before repeatedly asking her how she'd botched the cook: "What'd you miss? What'd you miss? What'd you miss? What'd you miss?"

Sarah slumped down with her head in her hands. "Just give me a second."

"OK … I'm just gonna hug everyone else," said Laura as she retreated.

Sarah was overcome with emotion.

After composing herself, a "devastated" Sarah then choked back tears as she faced the cameras. "I'm really disappointed that I didn't get every element done. But it's OK … I gave it my best shot. I'm just trying to hold it together at the moment and find some sense of positivity."

The pair's awkward encounter didn't go unnoticed by MasterChef viewers:

But others stuck up for Laura, who's already copped a backlash this season from some viewers due to her preference for cooking pasta dishes:

Sarah Tiong ended up in the bottom two alongside Tassie chef Sarah Clare - and in the end, it was Clare who went home.

"It's been amazing, you guys rock," the 33-year-old said, looking back at her fellow contestants.

"I learnt something new every day … I'm going to be taking a fair bit back to the restaurant," she said, adding to guest chef Peter Gunn: "No offence, not the black box.

Originally published as MasterChef star slammed for 'bratty' move

