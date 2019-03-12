Masters at saving every day

FAMILY AFFAIR: Patrick O'Rourke, of Riverside Dental, with his three boys Tiernan, left, Shamus and Liam, at the Noosa Heads SLSC sponsor s' breakfast.

NOOSA Heads lifesavers may have pulled off one of the biggest saves in their long and proud record, and they did not even have to don a rescue tube or enter the water after they "rescued” the recent filming of MasterChef.

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin, a Noosa nipper parent, told the surf club's sponsors' breakfast of the dilemma faced by a show that is shown in 120 countries when they found Cyclone Oma had stripped much of Main Beach.

"The management and the board of this club are doing amazing things for this destination. A pure example is MasterChef, we had that a couple of weeks ago. We were so grateful to support the event - we couldn't film it on the beach as we were hoping, so this club, your club, stood up. They took the place for a whole day.

"I just couldn't believe that this club was willing to close down to allow such a magnificent promotion opportunity to occur in Noosa.”

Mr McPharlin said food was the number two reason behind the beach for visitors to pour almost $1billion into the local economy each year. And having them film here cost locals almost nothing under a deal struck with Tourism Events Queensland.

He said MasterChef enjoys 48 per cent of prime time viewing audiences and he said Noosa was one of only four Queensland destinations chosen.

RIGHT: Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher presents Jed Hamblin with his lifesaving awards. Peter Gardiner

Noosa club president Ross Fisher acknowledged the huge efforts of the volunteer patrollers during the recent rough weather when Noosa was one of the few beaches to stay open.

In fact one afternoon patrol during Oma's onslaught carried out 64 rescues.

"It's been a very, very busy lifesaving season for our patrol people,” he said.

"With the surf conditions as you see we've lost quite a bit of beach.”

However, he said the beach had stood up thanks to the efforts of Noosa Council and its sand replacement system.

Ross said the strategies put in place had prevented the beach from being lost many more times.

"It's nothing like we used to lose it,” he said.

"It's just wonderful, wonderful for all the visitors to still come here and be able to swim here in complete safety.”

One of the club's assets, Jed Hamblin, a Year 9 Good Shepherd Lutheran College student and under-15 active patrol member, starred at Surf Life Saving Queensland's youth leadership development program Camp Commando. Jed, a member of The Noosa Crew, was named by his peers as the leader's leader from about 150 young lifesavers.

Ross also presented Jed with his Lifesaver's Lifesaver Award from the camp for showing great kindness, a can-do attitude and a willingness to be a team player.

And there was more - Jed for his support of nipper activities and other extra efforts around the club was awarded the President's Medal.

"It's been a real big year at the surf club,” Jed said. "The events they put on are so good for us juniors.”

Rotary Noosa exchange student Rodrigo De Alvaro Santana is now a Noosa surf club member. The Madrid teenager has been in Australia since July last year, having trained for his bronze medallion and revelling in taking club boards out in the surf after school.

"I came here with really high expectations and Noosa has just blown it away. It's incredible. It's really an amazing experience. I'm really grateful,” he said.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien had a simple message to the surf club sponsors: "Thank you so much for the relationship that you have with Noosa Surf Life Saving Club. Please keep it up, it's a vital piece of what we are in Noosa.”