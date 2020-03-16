Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mater Private Hospital Townsville was working with the public health system to slow the spread of COVID-19. Picture: PATRICK GEE
Mater Private Hospital Townsville was working with the public health system to slow the spread of COVID-19. Picture: PATRICK GEE
Health

Mater Hospital confirms testing

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Mar 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Townsville's private hospital has confirmed multiple people have been tested for COVID-19 as it works to support the public health system to contain the virus.

A spokesman from Mater Private Hospital Townsville said yesterday no patients had tested positive to coronavirus at its testing facility in the emergency department.

It comes as a 69-year-old Townsville man tested positive to the virus days after he had flown to New Zealand.

The spokesman did not disclose how many people had been tested at the hospital.

The hospital has been training staff and making all necessary plans as it works through its "outbreak management plan".

The spokesman said the safety of its patients and staff was the highest priority.

He encouraged anyone who was worried they may have been exposed to the virus to call ahead of time before presenting at the hospital.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health system nq public health qld health townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT WE KNOW ON COVID-19: Noosa response, tragic death

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW ON COVID-19: Noosa response, tragic death

        Health Overnight it was confirmed a 77-year-old woman from Noosaville died in Sydney from novel coronavirus.

        Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        News Death comes as Queensland records biggest jump in cases so far

        BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        premium_icon BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        News Noosa Council election going ahead as planned by with extra cleaning

        Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

        premium_icon Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

        News An independent watchdog has found claims from Noosa Council candidate trio, Future...