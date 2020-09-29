Mates moved by 'mystery' tribute

Mystery friends yesterday left a cross in memory of Rothwell man Ryan Hamilton near the haunting site where he died from injuries sustained when his motorcycle crashed on Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture last Friday evening.

The heartfelt tribute was adorned with a chainsaw and skateboard to commemorate some of what Mr Hamilton, an arborist, loved in life.

Friends have left a moving tribute to Ryan Hamilton after a tragic motorcycle crash Friday evening claimed his life. Picture: Facebook

Inscribed along the cross was the words 'Rest in Paradise' while at its base laid empty Jack Daniels and cola bottles along with a growing collection of flowers.

Friend Ben Townsend was touched by the tribute: "To the mystery person/people who were responsible for this... You could not have captured Ryan's life any better than you did, words cannot explain how truly appreciative all of his friends and family will be when they see what an amazing job has been done to honour his memory," he said.

Ryan Hamilton is being mourned by loved ones after his tragic road death at the weekend. Picture: Facebook

The show of love joins a Go Fund Me page to help raise money to support his heartbroken partner Bethany Cadman.

"It breaks everyone's heart to have to set up this fundraiser for our dearest friend Bethany," the fundraiser, established by Hanna Smith said.

Ryan Hamilton, pictured here with partner Bethany, died after a horror motorcycle crash in Caboolture last night. Picture: Facebook

"On Friday 25th of September her best friend and soulmate spread his angel wings.

"Ryan was such a loved and amazing human who always put others first.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone but especially by his Partner Beth."

The fundraiser has already rased more than $5000 in two days.

