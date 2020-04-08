Menu
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Mathias Cormann resisting pay cut for MPs

by Daniel McCulloch
8th Apr 2020 11:34 AM

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is digging in against growing calls for federal politicians to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Cormann has told the remuneration tribunal to institute a pay freeze but refuses to go further.

"Right now politicians are probably working harder than they ever have," he told ABC radio.

"This is the most intense period in my working life that I am going through, and I think it's the same for most if not all of my colleagues."

The federal parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass a $130 billion wage subsidy program designed to save six million jobs.

