NUMERACY: Noosaville State School's Alasdair Scott with Year Level Champions of the Number Fact-a-thon.
News

Maths made fun with school challenge

21st Aug 2019 12:05 PM

STUDENTS at Noosaville State School proved numbers are fun with a recent learning adventure to raise money for their school.

The inaugural Noosaville State School Number Fact-a-thon was a huge success with the school community donating more than $7000 in sponsorship funds for Prep to Year 6 students.

Deputy principal Alasdair Scott said numeracy is a big focus at the school and the students enjoyed the challenge.

“Numeracy has been the school focus for the last two years, so this was a great way to celebrate our goal of making maths fun and accessible to all students,” he said.

“Their level of engagement with mathematics, capability and enjoyment was plain to see, but the care and support they showed for one another, even if it meant personal disappointment, made me immensely proud of our students.”

NUMERACY: Noosaville State School's Number Fact-a-thon champion of champions Lucy and Jade with Venture Cycles' Jeremy Peterson.
For the competition, each student was set 20 questions at their relevant year level and the class champions went onto the next round.

“Once year level champions had been decided, there was a Champion of Champions round for Prep to Year 2 and Year 3-6 students,” Mr Scott said.

“Questions were again set at each student’s year level, with Lucy E and Jade S finally coming out on top as P-2 and 3-6 champions respectively.”

Jeremy Peterson, from Venture Cycles, Noosaville, presented each of Noosaville’s Number Fact-a-thon champions with a $250 voucher on assembly last Friday.

Year level and class champions were also presented with prizes organised by the P&C along with top fundraisers and class ice-cream reward parties for three classes.

