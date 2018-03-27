Matildas rout Thais in Asian Cup warm up

It was an easy night for the Matildas. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

It was an easy night for the Matildas. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

THE Matildas smashed Thailand into submission in a "friendly" farewell clash which saw South Australia's Alex Chidiac's emerge as one of the most promising playmakers in Asia.

Australia's final AFC Asian Cup warm-up match before facing South Korea in their opening group clash in Amman, Jordan next week again proved why the Matildas are hot favourites to win a second tournament and qualify for the FIFA women's World Cup in France next year.

Chidiac, 19, first broke the nervous Thai defence open when the game was just six minutes old as the Matildas belted Thailand 5-0 at nib Stadium.

As Perth enjoyed the women's national soccer team for the first time, the Adelaide United attacking midfielder jagged her debut national team goal with a classy 8m half volley.

The lead-up play involving West Australian Lisa de Vanna and Larissa Crummer had more than a hint of off-side before the right-back floated the ball in for Chidiac to finish neatly after she controlled the ball with her chest before using her unfavoured right boot to score.

Lisa De Vanna slots home a cross for Australia’s second. (Will Russell/Getty Images)

De Vanna scored the Matildas second goal in the 42nd minute after she threatened to jag her 44th international goal throughout the first half before Chloe Logarzo provided the assist with a sublime cross which the winger volleyed home from 3m.

Logarzo headed Australia's third goal home a minute before the break when she out muscled the Thai defence from a De Vanna cross.

With Thailand unable to halt Australia's interchange passing game and its ability to spread the ball wide at will in an effort to get behind the Thai defence, the visitors struggled to get the ball beyond the halfway line for all of the first half also due to the high pressing tactics.

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen looks to find some space. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

With the visitors failing to record a shot on target in the opening stanza, Thailand's keeper Waraporn Boonsing picked the ball out of the back of the net for a fourth time when De Vanna toe-poked the ball home after a playing a neat wall pass to Kerr in the 52nd minute.

Kerr ended her shift without scoring in front of her home crowd in the 55th minute, replaced by Tameka Butt with captain Emily van Egmond also having an early shower for Laura Alleway.

Chidiac had a chance to score her second goal in the 68th minute before Kartina Gorry watched Waraporn tip an 18m shot over the bar.

Katrina Gorry went close. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

Crummer then scored her fourth Matildas goal and Australia's fifth of the clash in the 72nd minute when an Alanna Kennedy header cannoned off her shoulder and into the net.

Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen looked to have her side's first shot on target in the 80th minute but just as she was about to shoot substitute Aivi Luik's desperate tackle ensured Lydia Williams kept a clean sheet.

Women's international friendly

Australia 5 (Alex Chidiac 6m, Lisa de Vanna 42m, 52m, Chloe Logarzo 44m, Larissa Crummer 72m) Thailand 0 at nib Stadium - Referee: Kate Jacewicz.