Matt Damon spotted earlier this monrth at The Paddington in Sydney. Photo Jeremy Piper
News

Matt Damon’s Noosa weather cross takes rain check

Natalie Wynne
28th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A Hollywood heart-throb has chosen the Sunshine Coast as a holiday stopover.

Matt Damon was spotted enjoying some downtime at Noosa on Sunday morning.

The star has been filming Thor: Love And Thunder in Sydney.

Inside Matt Damon’s $7k-a-night mansion

The 50-year-old US actor, along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three children, reportedly spent 14 days at a breathtaking European-style home in Knockrow, just outside of Byron Bay before the Bourne star returned to work.

It’s understood the star was with members of the Hemsworth family in Noosa.

Channel 9 weekend weather presenter Lauren Phillips was also in town set to deliver Sunday’s weather from the picturesque tourism destination, however technical difficulties forced the show off-air.

Sources told the Daily Damon was set to deliver a weather cross for the show before the live show was wiped.

hollywood a-listers matt damon noosa sunshine coast weather
