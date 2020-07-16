Menu
Food critic Matt Preston shares his tips to hosting a memorable dinner party. Pic: Nicole Cleary
Food & Entertainment

Matt Preston reveals quirky dinner party tradition

Matt Collins
16th Jul 2020 12:12 PM
As social restrictions are slowly relaxed across most of the country, more and more households are once again opening their home to friends and family to eat, drink and be merry.

Former MasterChef judge and popular food critic Matt Preston knows a thing or two about hosting dinner parties.

He has shared his top five tips for creating an evening your friends, including a quirky tradition he and his family have enjoyed for more than two decades.

Matt Preston says hospitality is all about preparing ahead to spend more time with your guests. Pic: Nicole Cleary
Preston said the interesting thing about being a good host was most of the hard work was done before the guests arrived.

“Hospitality is all about preparing ahead to spend more time with your guests,” he said.

He said guests were there to have a drink and a good time, but not overdo it.

“It’s about being sensible in terms of alcohol, don’t wipe people out,” he said.

“Give them a welcome drink, but not double strength.

“Then it’s about giving lots of variety on the table.

“If you’ve got more than four people, I am a big fan of a seating plan.”

The ultimate addition at any memorable dinner party is getting the competitive juices flowing.

“Conversation is a great, but I do love a game or an activity,” Preston said.

“Whether it is Big 2 or 500, maybe continental.”

“Celebrity head, we’ve been playing it at my dinner parties for 20 years.”

Preston shares more helpful hosting tips inside the Ultimate Winter Dinner Party Box.

Teaming up with Marley Spoon and Tanqueray London Gin, Preston has put together everything you need for a night in with friends with the popular party box.

Find out how you can get the Ultimate Winter Dinner Party Box delivered to your door here.

