Sexual assault claim rocks Games village

POLICE are investigating claims the head of the Mauritian Commonwealth Games team indecently assaulted a female athlete on the Gold Coast.

Mauritian chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum last night quit amid the scandal, which is also being investigated by Games authorities.

Mauritian media reported a member of the team had accused Teeroovengadum of inappropriate "touching".

Police Games commander Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a formal complaint had not been made but "we're making inquiries".

"We hope to have a clearer picture by the morning," he said.

A GOLDOC spokesman referred inquires to the Queensland Police Service.

Teeroovengadum stood down last night after a series of crisis meetings involving the government and the nation's sporting authorities.

"After meeting with the members of the Olympic Committee and listening to the versions of the two people concerned, Kaysee Teeroovengadum made the decision to withdraw for the benefit of everyone and so that things could calm down," the country's Minister of Youth and Sports, Stephan Toussaint, said.

Another report said Teeroovengadum would stay in the athlete's village despite relinquishing his post.

Mr Toussaint took the extraordinary step of reassuring the parents of Mauritian athletes they were in safe hands.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg said he was aware of the allegations.

"We take these matters incredibly seriously and there is a zero tolerance to these situations and our absolute focus is on safety and respect for individuals,'' he said.

Mr Grevemberg said the village had hotlines for "such matters". The federation also had an athlete ombudsman to work on any issues regarding "conduct which is unbecoming of the values we are trying to uphold", he said.

The scandal comes just days after the discovery of syringes in the athletes' village.