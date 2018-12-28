Menu
Toowoomba Max Brenner will reopen its doors.
Business

Max Brenner set to reopen doors in Toowoomba

28th Dec 2018 9:57 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM

KEEPING up with the ever-growing hunger for delicious chocolate delights, Max Brenner is reopening its store at Grand Central on January 3 at 11am, to celebrate all things chocolate.  

Max Brenner invites all chocolate lovers in the Garden City to kick off the opening in pure chocolate style, with much choc-filled fun surprises to enjoy.  

The Bald Man is offering complimentary refreshing Icy Choctails until 2pm on opening day, and popsicles drizzled in pure melted chocolate until Sunday evening, January 6.  

Toowoomba Chronicle

