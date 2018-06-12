Max paints the Vic her way through Melbourne arts scene

Maxine Stibbe at the current art exhibitions at Brunswick Street Gallery, Melbourne.

A NOOSA artist has picked the paintbrush back up and is ready to re-emerge as an artist and take on the local, national and international arts scene.

Artist and mother Maxine Stibbe has decided it's time to get back to work and what better way to start than with two exhibitions in Melbourne.

Emerging from her domestic role, Ms Stibbe's work is part of two exhibits at Melbourne's Brunswick Street Gallery.

The Melbourne exhibition is a multi-platform approach to representing the challenges of motherhood and women's art practice within a regional environment.

Ms Stibbe is passionate about Noosa and the environment and describes her work as "urban gritty”.

"My imagery is inspired by previous explorations of light, outer/inner space, recycling, spiritual quests, poly-culture, blending myths and stories,” she said.

"It is all about that poly-cultural and Australian identity,” she said.

"The exhibition is on point with cultural identity.”

The second exhibition, Emerge: Photographic Edition, is for emerging and mid-career artists across Australia.

Showcasing a photography triptych from a recent trip in New York, the images were taken when visiting the American Bust Society collection, ironically named Max Corp.

"I took three photographs before security stopped me,” she said.

Ms Stibbe has exhibited in New York, Cairns, Massachusetts and her own Noosaville gallery.