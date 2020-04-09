Maybe it's meant to be a time to just Be Still.

Fear. It drives us, paralyses us, makes us sick and ultimately stops many of us from taking the leap to do what we really want to do.

What if it doesn't work out? What if I fail? What if I get hurt? What if I get sick?

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe feeds on fear. Everyone one is afraid of dying or losing someone to this horrible disease.

It preys on the vulnerable, the sick, the elderly. Our parents, and grandparents, and has even taken young children.

In the midst of it all, as Christians we are called to have faith, to put our eyes on Jesus, as He told his disciples to during the storm.

That's not easy though. When the waves are crashing around you, it's only natural, only human, to be gripped by fear.

But more and more, as we have all had time to slow down, and retreat to our homes, I have been thinking there could be a greater purpose in all of this.

"Be still and know that I am God" is a verse that has kept returning to me day after day. "Turn your eyes upon Jesus,'' is an old song that replays over and over.

"Look full in his wonderful face. And the things of earth will grow slowly dim in the light of His glory and grace."

In our church, there's been a strong emphasis on spending more time in worshipping God in song, in prayer and just waiting to hear that still small voice.

As we press in and focus on Him, He gets bigger and our problems seem so much smaller.

That doesn't mean they go away. There's no magic fix in all this. We still need to be wise and follow good health advice.

We've seen the perils of leaders who have treated this virus with pride and arrogance.

But there's comfort in knowing that whatever our circumstance, we can gain comfort and strength in fellowship with Him.

In this Holy Week, Jewish people have celebrated the Passover. They remembered how God rescued them from one of the plagues that struck down Egyptians after Pharoah refused to let God's people go.

In the Old Testamanent story, the blood of a lamb was spread above the doors of the Jewish people to be spared from the angel of death as it passed by.

2000 years ago, Christians believe Christ became that sacrificial lamb, taking on the sins of the world, so that we too may be spared. It why we celebrate Easter as we remember Christ's brutal death and miraculous resurrection.

For Christians, there is an assurance that we have eternal life, through Christ, no matter what happens to us in this life.

As we focus on this, fear is cast out by Christ's perfect love - a love that sacrificed all so that no one would perish.

Easter in 2020 will be unlike any Easter most of us have ever had. Rather than rushing to campsites, the beach, or family get togethers, we will be confined to our homes.

Maybe it's meant to be a time to just Be Still.