MAYOR CLARE: Let’s stick together in these challenging times

HEALING the Noosa community rift which saw it split almost right down the middle for the two mayoral candidates is one of the top priorities for incoming mayor Clare Stewart.

Another is helping steer local residents and Noosa business through the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Stewart offered her “heartfelt thanks” and pledged to unite the community as she readies to get down to work after Easter

She said a major priority for the newly-elected Noosa Council would be “cohesion and engagement, with a focus on working for and listening to residents to shape a unified and recovering community”.

“The weeks and months ahead will have their challenges,” the mayor-elect said.

“We will need to support and lead in the storm of COVID-19 and its impact on quality living, tourism, business, and a valued and richly blessed environment,” she said.

Ms Stewart said she was particularly grateful to all in the community who supported her in the mayoral process.

“For those who did not, I need to emphasise that as mayor and councillors, our focus is to engage all and serve all in our endeavour to be a flourishing whole and integrated community,” she said.

“This is our absolute priority - to be present, transparent and accountable to all.”

Ms Stewart paid tribute to outgoing Mayor Tony Wellington, along with re-elected, former and newly elected councillors.

“The shire has been served by people who need to be appreciated and valued,” Ms Stewart said.

“A little less than half of the shire sought continuity: this has to be recognised and respected.”

Ms Stewart and councillors will formally take up their duties after Easter.

“Priorities include briefings with staff. Engaging state and national officials and economic recovery will be matters for immediate concentration,” she said.

Ms Stewart will be the first female to hold the role of mayor in the Noosa Shire.

“The outcome has left me privileged and thankful,” Ms Stewart said.

“My team, spearheaded by Bruce Davidson and Kate Watson, were amazing.

“Yes it is a victory, but one shared with many and one that now demands so much for so many.”

She said for now her family, friends and supporters were appreciating the moment while anticipating the challenges ahead.

“People and business are hurting. It is an uncertain and troubling time, we confront many unknowns, and yet we know that with individual and collective efforts our community will recover and be even more flourishing,” she said.