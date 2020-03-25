Menu
Sails Restaurant on Noosa Main Beach is now closed temporarily.
Mayor confirms 24 test positive for virus after Noosa function

Peter Gardiner
25th Mar 2020 6:22 AM
TWENTY-Four people who attended a 50th birthday party at Noosa’s upmarket Sails restaurant have tested positive for coronavirus with four of these based on the Sunshine Coast.

Mayor Tony Wellington in his latest briefing as chair of the Noosa Local Disaster Management Group said: “With regard to the Sails restaurant event, this was a private 50th birthday party of which 24 people have now tested positive who attended that party,” Cr Wellington said.

“Only four live of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere into southeast Queenland.

“Health authorities are tracing all those participants, and they say there is a low risk to the community generally to that event.

Sails restaurant has closed temporarily but is expected to reopen next month offering a takeaway service.

A Sails spokesman said the eatery immediately implemented all Queensland Health protocols and notified staff with direct exposure to guests omce it became aware of the positive virus tests.

A butcher in Warwick and parents of two small children at Killarney to date have been identified as among the party guests who have tested positive.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman has confirmed staff are contact tracing the movements of those who attended the party, and would issue a media alert for public assistance if required.

It is believed because this was a private function, authorities have a comprehensive guest list to assist with following the possible infection trails.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Queensland Health yesterday, taking the Sunshine Coast’s total to 46.

Cr Wellington said health authorities has told the LDMG that not everyone is going to contract coronavirus, “but we all have a role to play in keeping our community safe”.

“Most of the confirmed Queensland cases of coronavirus are a product of people who’ve come recently either from overseas or have been in close contact with someone who’s recently from overseas,” Cr Wellington said.

