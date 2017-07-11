Mayor gunning his billy cart for Peter

ACTION: Some of the racing at Cooroy with a race-off between Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Peter Wellington the big attraction.

IT WILL be Wellington v Wellington at the Noosa Billy Cart Grand Prix next Sunday when the two politicians go head to head in a much-anticipated rematch to crown the cart GP champion.

Last year their race-off was a highlight of the event at Noosa Christian College in Cooroy, with Peter taking the chequered flag by only a narrow margin, and this year Tony is confident he will have the inside running.

"Following my ignominious defeat at last year's billy cart race, this year's competition has the air of a grudge match,” CrWellington said with tongue in cheek.

"I hope to put Peter Wellington in his place - that is, second place in this two-competitor event.

"Peter may be Speaker of the House in George St, but on our communal turf in Cooroy it's every Wellington for themselves.”

This year's races will once again be a lot of fun, with racing set to kick off at 9am for primary school teams and the celebrity race at 10am. There will be a mega garage sale from 6am and 15 local market stalls from 9am.